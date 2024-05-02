Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $182.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

