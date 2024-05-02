Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $249.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $161.23 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

