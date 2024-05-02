Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,449 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 2.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DOV opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $182.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day moving average of $155.04.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.