Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $490.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $610.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $605.77 and a 200-day moving average of $511.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,438,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,741,211,000 after purchasing an additional 178,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

