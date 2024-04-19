National Bank Financial Weighs in on Shopify Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Shopify in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.83 billion.

