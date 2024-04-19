Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.55.

HUN opened at $23.72 on Friday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 33.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 188.68%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

