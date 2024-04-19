Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.66 and last traded at $66.24. 1,320,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,492,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.