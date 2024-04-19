LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Raised by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

