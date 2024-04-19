Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Shares Up 3.8%

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. 165,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 291,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEV

Lion Electric Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.23. The stock has a market cap of C$305.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.31 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. Research analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.