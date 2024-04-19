Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 255,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,895. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

