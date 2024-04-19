Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 652 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 310,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 122,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.58. 370,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,197. The firm has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

