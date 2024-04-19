Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.62

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 46330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth approximately $976,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Further Reading

