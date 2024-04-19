Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.89

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 20448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,438,000 after acquiring an additional 60,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after acquiring an additional 240,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,478,000 after acquiring an additional 215,153 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

