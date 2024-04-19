Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Li Auto Price Performance

Li Auto stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Li Auto will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,543,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,935,000 after acquiring an additional 231,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $127,155,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,639,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,668,000 after acquiring an additional 299,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

