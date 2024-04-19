Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.48. 7,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 383,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KYTX. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

