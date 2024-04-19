Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Chord Energy worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHRD stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $180.29. The company had a trading volume of 205,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,180. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.