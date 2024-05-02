Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,714,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,647,000 after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,281,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.