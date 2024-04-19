Eukles Asset Management Sells 78 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises approximately 2.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

BATS CBOE traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $177.51. 692,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.18.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

