Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cars.com by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CARS opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.05. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
