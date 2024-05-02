Flare 1-Day Volume Hits $14.04 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $14.04 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 38,759,853,990 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 38,759,853,989.84844 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02883653 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $27,874,589.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

