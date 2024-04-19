Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,820 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,991. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.