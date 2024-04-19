Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $12.18 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.36. The stock had a trading volume of 56,328,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,215,797. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $147.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

