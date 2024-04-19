JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Cut by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 2,554,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,493. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.