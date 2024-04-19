iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,307,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 579,961 shares.The stock last traded at $243.84 and had previously closed at $246.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

