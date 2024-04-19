iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $316.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.47. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

