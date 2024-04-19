Cambridge Trust Co. Has $427,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $70.69 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

