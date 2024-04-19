iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 184,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 92,811 shares.The stock last traded at $38.47 and had previously closed at $38.45.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

