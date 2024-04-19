Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $435.00 at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.24.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,617. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.60. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

