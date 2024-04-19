Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.40. 50,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.