HTLF Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 186,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,981,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of HTLF Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HTLF Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.52. The company had a trading volume of 454,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.75. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

