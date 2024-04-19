HTLF Bank Invests $15.31 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 186,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,309,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of HTLF Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HTLF Bank owned 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.19. 512,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,702. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

