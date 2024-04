Head to Head Contrast: United Homes Group (UHG) and Its Peers

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare United Homes Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.73, meaning that their average stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $421.47 million $125.06 million -31.55 United Homes Group Competitors $6.18 billion $768.35 million 7.05

This table compares United Homes Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Homes Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Homes Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Homes Group Competitors 351 1706 1568 44 2.36

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 9.98%. Given United Homes Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Homes Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group 29.67% -76.74% 33.69% United Homes Group Competitors 11.58% 15.87% 12.10%

Summary

United Homes Group rivals beat United Homes Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

United Homes Group Company Profile

UHG is a publicly traded residential builder headquartered in Columbia, SC. The company focuses on southeastern markets with 63 current active communities in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. UHG employs a land-light operating strategy with a focus on the design, construction and sale of entry-level, first move up and second move up single-family houses. UHG currently designs, builds and sells detached single-family homes, and, to a lesser extent, attached single-family homes, including duplex homes and town homes in three major market regions in South Carolina: Midlands, Upstate, and Coastal, and also has a presence in Georgia and North Carolina. UHG seeks to operate its homebuilding business in high-growth markets, with substantial in-migrations and employment growth. Under its land-light lot operating strategy, UHG controls its supply of finished building lots through lot purchase agreements with third parties including its Land Development Affiliates, which provide UHG with the right to purchase finished lots after they have been developed by the applicable third party. This land-light operating strategy provides UHG with the ability to amass a pipeline of lots without the same risks associated with acquiring and developing raw land. As UHG reviews potential geographic markets into which it could expand its homebuilding business, either organically or through strategic acquisitions, it intends to focus on selecting markets with positive population and employment growth trends, favorable migration patterns, attractive housing affordability, low state and local income taxes, and desirable lifestyle and weather characteristics.

