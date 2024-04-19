Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.89.

DVN stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

