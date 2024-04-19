Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 708,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 254,659 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $68,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,215.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $1,848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT opened at $116.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.38.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

