Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 70,055 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,055 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $71,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Eagle Materials by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $242.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.39 and a 12 month high of $272.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

