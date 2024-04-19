AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,612 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 1,279.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1,058.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.70.

BeiGene Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $129.33 and a twelve month high of $266.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,781 shares of company stock worth $10,222,381 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Further Reading

