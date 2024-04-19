Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 382,538 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,538 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $74,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in H World Group by 175.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after buying an additional 1,043,111 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in H World Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,350,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,253,000 after buying an additional 766,303 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in H World Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after buying an additional 714,801 shares during the period. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,282,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.00.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

