Sanofi to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNY

Sanofi Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $51,520,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $41,800,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $38,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.