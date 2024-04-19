Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 104.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 4.89% of Structure Therapeutics worth $92,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 867,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,743,000 after purchasing an additional 657,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,185,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $7,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPCR opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPCR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

