Eukles Asset Management Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after buying an additional 385,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,969,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,013. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

