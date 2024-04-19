Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,931,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $20,472,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

