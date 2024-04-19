Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $17,316,000. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.50.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $740.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,196. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $835.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $801.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,659.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,659.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

