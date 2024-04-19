Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67-5.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.200-7.500 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $217.51 on Friday. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.95.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

