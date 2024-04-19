Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

