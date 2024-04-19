DEI (DEI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43.00

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, DEI has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $138.63 million and $43.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00126329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

