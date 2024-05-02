Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $194.21. The stock had a trading volume of 803,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.
Honeywell International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
