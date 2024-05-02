AMN Healthcare Services’ (AMN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.74. The stock had a trading volume of 298,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

