D.R. Horton, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $15.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.1 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.97 and its 200 day moving average is $138.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.43. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4,131.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 91,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 89,493 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 276,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

