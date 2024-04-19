Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.89. 2,379,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.