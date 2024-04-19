Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,369,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,480. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.74.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

